‘Congress Will Lift Hijab Ban’: Kaneez Fatima, Karnataka's Only Muslim Woman MLA

When Kaneez Fatima was asked by the Congress party leadership to contest the Karnataka assembly elections in 2018, she was left quite baffled. It hadn’t even been a full year since her husband, Qamar ul Islam, a six-time MLA and a two-time cabinet minister, had passed away.

After all, a hijab-clad Muslim woman is hardly the poster-figure of electoral politics in India, let alone Karnataka. Hesitantly though, Kaneez agreed to contest the elections from Gulbarga North constituency — the seat that her late husband had held for three decades — and won by a margin of nearly 6,000 votes, making her the only Muslim woman MLA in Karnataka’s 224-member assembly.

Five years later, in 2023, the competition was fiercer. Not only did the BJP campaign actively in the region, Kaneez also had to compete with nine candidates from within the Muslim community, including those from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and multiple independent candidates.

This time she won by a margin of nearly 3,000 votes, and just managed to defeat BJP’s Chandrakanth Patil, a Lingayat leader.