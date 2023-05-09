Karnataka Elections 2023: Can ECI Incentives Draw Voters to Polling Booths?

After the Election Commission raised concerns about voter apathy in Karnataka, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken a lot of interesting initiatives to increase voter participation in the state assembly elections. From implementing voter awareness programmes through street plays, bike rides, and walkathons to having electoral literacy clubs on Swiggy, the outreach programmes have caught the eyes of the people of Karnataka, The Hindu reported.

Karnataka’s Mandya district will also bar entry to tourist places for eligible voters who have not cast their votes, The News Minute reported.