Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Announces First List of 189 Candidates

Karnataka BJP announced the first list of candidates on 11 April.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, 11 April, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
The first list includes 189 names for the total 224 constituencies in the state.
Who are in the list? Out of the 189 candidates announced, 52 candidates are new, while the remaining 137 candidates are incumbent.
A total of 29 Scheduled Caste and 13 Scheduled Tribe candidates will contest from the reserved seats for the categories. However, as per the press conference held by BJP General Secretary Arun Singh, a total of 30 SC candidates are fielded in both SC and General seats. A total of 16 ST candidates are fielded in both ST and General seats.
The BJP has fielded field 32 OBC candidates and a total of eight women candidates are fielded.
Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will contest from Shiggaon constituency.
Kanakapura: Minister of Revenue R Ashok will be contesting from the Kanakapura seat against Congress state president DK Shivakumar.
Varuna: Minister of Infrastructure Development V Somanna will be contesting against Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna.
Other candidates:
Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will contest from the Shikaripura constituency.
Minister of Tourism Anand Singh's son Siddharth Singh got a ticket to contest from Vijayanagara.
Yashpal Suvarna, who was embroiled in the Hijab controversy in Udupi, will be contesting from Udupi.
Mahesh Kumatalli will contest from Athani, a seat that was earlier being eyed by former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi.
