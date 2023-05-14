Karnataka Election Results: Randeep Surjewala's Stock Likely to Rise in Congress

A great deal of credit for the Congress' win goes to Siddaramaiah's mass appeal, DK Shivakumar's organisational skills and party president Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. But there has been another fuctionary who is said to have done his job with efficiency - Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Sources in the Congress say that when Mallikarjun Kharge appoints his new team, Surjewala could be in for an important assignment. More on that later.

First, what role did Surjewala play in the Karnataka election?