Not Swing, But Lingayat Votes Split To Boost Congress in Karnataka, Here’s Why

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Lingayat leader Laxman Savadi joined the Congress when he was denied a ticket by the BJP. In Athani, he contested against Mahesh Kumathalli of the BJP, a leader who is believed to have been favoured by another BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi, a former Congress leader who is from the Valmiki caste which falls in the Scheduled Caste list.

A Lingayat leader told The Quint, “We specifically campaigned against Kumathalli because we wanted to cut Ramesh Jarkiholi to size.” As per Lingayat leaders who spoke to The Quint, it’s the Panchamasali Lingayats, a backward caste among the Lingayat community, which favoured Savadi over Kumathalli. Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to given up his ministerial post in 2021 after he got embroiled in an alleged sex scandal, is a sugarcane businessman whose empire is spread across Belagavi in Mumbai Karnataka. His brother Satish Jarkiholi is a Congress leader who contested in Yemkanmadri constituency, where he is leading by a comfortable margin. Ramesh Jarkiholi is leading by a reasonable margin of over 20,000 votes in Gokak constituency, thanks to the Valmiki (ST) votes which have stayed by him.