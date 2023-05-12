Karnataka Election Result 2023 Date & Time: When, Where & How To Check

Election Result updates for Karnataka Assembly election 2023.
Karnataka Election Result 2023 Date: The voting for the Karnataka Assembly concluded on 10 May 2023. Now it's time for the counting of votes for the state of Karnataka for with 224-member Legislative Assembly. Voter turnout picked up momentum and crossed the 65 per cent mark by 5 PM on Wednesday,10 May. The voting started in the morning at 7 and went on till 6 PM.
The State is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling party- BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will begin on Saturday, May 13, 2023 and the result will also be announced on the same day.
Let's know when, where, and how can you watch the counting of votes for the Karnataka Election 2023
Karnataka election voting was conducted on 10 May 2023 from 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting of votes will begin on 13 May 2023, Saturday and the results will also be announced in the evening on the same day.
The Karnataka election 2023 results will be available in real-time on the Election Commission's website, eci.gov.in. Below are the steps to check result.
Visit the Election Commission's official website at eci.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on 'General Elections to Assembly Constituency April 2023'.
The Karnataka election result 2023 will be displayed on your screen
The results will be updated in real time thus the you will get live updates.
The Karnataka Election result 2023 will also be available on various online news portals. The Quint will also keep you updated with the counting of votes in real time.
