Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Announces Second List, 7 Sitting MLAs Dropped

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday night, 12 April, released its second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls, dropping seven incumbent MLAs.

Who all were denied tickets? Tickets were denied to seven sitting MLAs, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the main accused in a bribery scandal and is currently in prison over corruption charges.

Other sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are CM Nimbannavar from Kalaghatagi seat, SA Ravindranath from Davanagere North, Nehru Olekar from Haveri, N Lingana from Mayakonda, and Sukumar Shetty from Byndoor.

Who are in the list? The list includes four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe, and two women candidates, the BJP has announced. In Haveri, Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar has been nominated, while in Byndoor, sitting MLA Shetty has made way for Gururaj Gantihole.

Deepak Doddaiah was named for Mudigere, Nagaraj Chabbi, who quit Congress and joined the party recently, has been named for Kalghatgi, and in Mayakonda, Basavaraja Naik has been given the ticket.

In Davangere North, Lokikere Nagraj has been given the ticket.

Hubli-Dharwad Central still undeclared: The BJP has not yet named its candidate from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, currently represented by former Chief Minister and six-time MLA Jagadish Shettar.