Who Are The 'New' BJP Candidates in Karnataka Polls & Why Were They Chosen?

Bhagirathi Murulya, was given the party ticket from Sullia, leaving the incumbent MLA and Minister S Angara out of the race. The decision has come as a shock to many as Angara was considered a strong candidate in the region.

49-year-old Murulya rose through the ranks to be nominated as the candidate this time. She had served as zilla panchayat member from the Jalsur constituency from 2005 to 2010. . She is presently serving as BJP Mahila Morcha executive member.

Her candidacy, however, has come at a cost to the party. Fisheries Minister and seven time MLA S Angara quit politics on 12 April, a day after he was left out from the candidates list. He said that he was pained he was not even consulted before denial of a ticket.