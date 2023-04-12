In Photos: BJP Drops Top Leaders, MLAs in First List for Karnataka Election 2023

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar did not make it to the first of candidates for Karnataka election 2023. His constituency, Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) does not figure in the list, leaving his camp in distress. Shettar is a six-time MLA from the constituency and has considerable clout within the BJP.

However, in the recent past the BJP central leadership had asked him not to contest this election as the party has "seen his clout diminish," sources said. He opposed the move stating, a former chief minister of his stature should be “treated with respect.”

It is not clear whether the BJP will succumb to pressure from Shettar’s followers and announce his candidature in the second list. The BJP announced candidates for 189 out of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.