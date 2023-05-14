Here's What Congress' Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah Sides Think About the CM Race

The litmus test for the Congress has ended with a sweeping victory this time in Karnataka as the grand old party bagged 135 seats in the Legislative Assembly elections 2023.

After witnessing resort politics and coalition drama in the last election, most voters in Karnataka were hoping for political stability. The result has boosted the morale of the Congress, but the party is still mulling over whom to choose as chief minister until the said “legislature party meeting" scheduled for 14 May. While Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been at loggerheads for quite some time over who should get prominence in the party, the Congress put up a collective front for Assembly elections 2023, say party observers.