Priyank Kharge to Vijayendra Yediyurappa: How Did the Dynasts Fare in Karnataka?

In his debut election, BY Vijayendra, State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, won from the Shikaripura constituency, his father's old turf. He won by a margin of 11,008 votes.

Considered a family seat of Yediyurappa, Independent SP Nagaraja Gowda, a Congress rebel, is the close second to Vijayendra in the seat.

The constituency – Shikaripura – has been held by Yediyurappa since 1983 and it marks the first time in the last four decades that the constituency went to the polls without the Karnataka leader contesting.

This is his electoral debut, Vijayendra has held several positions in the party.