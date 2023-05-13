Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress' Priyank Kharge Pulls Hat-Trick in Chittapur

Congress leader and son of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, won in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district on Saturday, 13 May.

Kharge defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manikanta Rathod by 13,640 votes.

The constituency, which has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate, has been a stronghold of the Congress party since past few years. Kharge won from the same region in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections. In 2008 elections, Mallikarjun Kharge won the elections from Chittapur.