EC To Announce Election Dates for Karnataka Assembly Polls Today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday, 29 March. The poll body has issued an invite to announce the same at 11.30 am.
When does the current term end? The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on 24 May. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently rules the state with 119 MLAs and Basavaraj Bommai as the state's chief minister.
Meanwhile, the Congress party has 75 MLAs and its ally Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
2018 elections and the toppling of the government: Though the BJP had won the most seats, 104, in the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress (80 seats) and JD(S) (37 seats) had formed a coalition government with 120 out of 224 seats.
However, following the 2019 general election, when the BJP-led NDA won 26 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, 14 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs submitted their resignations, toppling the alliance government and triggering by-elections in the state.
