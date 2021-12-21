In Goa's Poriem, Congress's Pratap Singh Rane to Contest Polls Against Own Son

Former Goa Chief Minister Pratap Singh Rane on Tuesday, 21 December, announced that he will contest the 2022 Goa Assembly elections on a Congress ticket.
"Congress block members and well-wishers have urged me to file nomination. I will contest the upcoming assembly elections from Poriem constituency as a Congress candidate," the 10-time MLA and veteran Congress leader told reporters in Goa.
"I will be contesting from Poriem Assembly segment. My father should gracefully resign after 50 years in politics," he told local reporters in Goa.
Vishwajit Rane, elected as an MP from the Valpoi constituency, has been serving as a minister in the BJP-led Goa government.
Meanwhile, after the defection of former Goa Congress leader Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday – another depature among a series of resignations from the state unit of the party, the Congress's strength in the 40-member state Assembly is down to two.
Earlier in December, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had also hinted that Pratap Singh Rane would quit the Congress and move to the BJP.
However, the rumours were put to rest after a denial of the same by the veteran Congress leader, who had said, “The news that is being spread that I am quitting my party is a figment of imagination. These people just want to spread canards. I am not leaving my party.”
