In Goa's Poriem, Congress's Pratap Singh Rane to Contest Polls Against Own Son

Meanwhile, after the defection of former Goa Congress leader Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday – another depature among a series of resignations from the state unit of the party, the Congress's strength in the 40-member state Assembly is down to two.

Earlier in December, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had also hinted that Pratap Singh Rane would quit the Congress and move to the BJP.

However, the rumours were put to rest after a denial of the same by the veteran Congress leader, who had said, “The news that is being spread that I am quitting my party is a figment of imagination. These people just want to spread canards. I am not leaving my party.”