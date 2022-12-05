Were Exit Polls Correct on Himachal Assembly Election Results in 2017 & 2012?

The final results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 will only come on Counting Day, 8 December, but different pollsters and news channels have released their exit poll results today as the final phase of voting ended in Gujarat.

Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they are proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate. So, how accurate have the exit polls been in the last couple of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections?