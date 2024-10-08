Why Aftab Ahmed and Congress' Win in Nuh is Significant Despite Haryana Upset

In one of the most high-stakes elections in Haryana, the one district where Congress has won with a huge margin is Nuh and its sub-districts such as Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana. In the Muslim-majority Nuh, MLA Aftab Ahmed of Congress has won with 91,833 votes.

From Nuh, Aftab Ahmed has won by a margin of over 46,000 votes, while in Ferozepur Jhirka, MLA Mamman Khan's winning margin is over 95,000 votes and in Punahana, Mohammad Ilyas has won by a margin of over 30,000 votes.