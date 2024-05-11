Repolling in Gujarat's Dahod Where BJP Leader's Son Attempted To Capture Booth

In a significant decision, the Election Commission (EC) issued instructions for re-polling on Saturday, 11 May, at the Parthampur polling station under the Dahod Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, where Vijay Bhabhor, the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor, allegedly attempted to capture the polling booth, engaged in fraudulent voting, and live-streamed the entire incident from inside the booth on Instagram.

The post was later deleted and two persons, including Vijay Bhabhor, arrested.

Polling in 25 of Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats took place on Tuesday, 7 May, in the third phase of the general election.

According to figures released by the EC on Tuesday night, the voter turnout in Gujarat's 25 Lok Sabha constituencies was only 58.98 percent, a significant drop of over 5.5 percent from the 2019 figures. Gujarat had recorded 64.11 percent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.