Goa Polls: Ex-CM Parrikar’s Son Files Nomination as Independent Candidate

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Aroop Mishra /Twitter/PV_Sanvordekar)
After being denied a ticket by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, declared on Thursday, 27 January, that he will contest from his father's constituency Panaji as an independent candidate.
Parrikar had quit the BJP last week and declared that he would contest from his father's constituency anyway.
Talking to news agency PTI, Utpal Parrikar, had said that the decision to quit the BJP was "most difficult".
After filing his nomination papers in the presence of BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Sawant said, "We will win 22 plus seats in these 2022 elections”.
Thursday also saw two other significant former BJP personalities filing their nomination papers as independent candidates.
(With inputs from PTI.)