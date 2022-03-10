Goa CM Pramod Sawant Wins Sanquelim Seat, Defeats Cong's Dharmesh Saglani Again

As counting for the Goa Assembly elections is underway, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has retained the Sanquelim Assembly seat for the third consecutive time by defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Manojkumar Ghadi.

Sawant won against Saglani with a margin of 666 votes. He has been elected twice from the seat before in 2012 and 2017.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 14 out of the total 40 seats in Goa and is leading in six. INC has won five and is also leading in six. Follow the live coverage here.

Sawant, who was sworn-in as the 13th CM in March 2019 following the demise of former CM Manohar Parrikar, is likely to retain the top post.