Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Led NDA To Return To Power For The Third Time, BJP Makes Gains in South

Exit Poll Results of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: As voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, 1 June, exit poll predictions that started pouring in gave a clear lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, predicting a historic third victory for Narendra Modi.

The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is predicted to be the second largest alliance.

results of exit polls by several pollsters including CVoter, India Today Axis-MyIndia, News24-Chanakya, and Republic-P-MARQ among others.