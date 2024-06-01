Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi-Led NDA To Return To Power For The Third Time, BJP Makes Gains in South

Latest news and live updates of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit poll results for all the states
(Photo: The Quint)
Exit Poll Results of Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: As voting for Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, 1 June, exit poll predictions that started pouring in gave a clear lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, predicting a historic third victory for Narendra Modi.
The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, is predicted to be the second largest alliance.
The Quint brings you results of exit polls by several pollsters including CVoter, India Today Axis-MyIndia, News24-Chanakya, and Republic-P-MARQ among others. Stay tuned with The Quint for live updates!
According to predictions by CVoter and India Today-Axis My India, the INDIA bloc is expected to win big in all five southern states.
Some polls have predicted inroads for the BJP in Kerala, a state in which the party has never won a Lok Sabha seat.
Results of PMARQ-Republic exit polls have predicted 359 seats for NDA, while INDIA is expected to get 154 seats.
In 2019, over 10 exit polls put NDA's combined tally at 306 and UPAs at 120 – underestimating the BJP-led NDA’s performance, which won 353 seats.
In both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, media agencies predicted that the NDA would emerge victorious, but did not predict the exact number of seats.
According to the exit poll predictions released by News24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is likely to win in Haryana with six seats.
BJP 6 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 4 ± 2 Seats
Others - 0
According to the exit poll results by India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is set to sweep Madhya Pradesh.
NDA: 28-29
INDIA: 0-1
OTHERS: 0
The BJP-led NDA is likely to sweep the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, according to exit poll results released by ABP-CVoter
NDA 10-11
INDIA 0-1
OTHER 0
The BJP is likely to sweep the state of Madhya Pradesh by winning 29 seats, predicts News24-Today's Chanakya.
BJP 29 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
Others NIL
According to the exit poll results released by India Today-Axis My India, here are the seat share projections in Jharkhand:
BJP: 8-10
AJSU: 0-1
CONG: 2-3
OTHERS: 2-3
Out of the seven seats in the national capital of Delhi, News24-Today's Chanakya has predicted that the BJP will win six seats.
BJP 6 ± 1 Seats
Congress+ 1 ± 1 Seats
Others NIL
Vote share
BJP: 52% ± 3%
Congress+ : 44% ± 3%
Others: 4% ± 3%
Here are the vote share predictions in Bihar:
NDA: 48%
INDIA: 42%
OTHERS: 10%
In Karnataka ABP-CVoter has predicted a win for the BJP with 23-25 seats. Remember, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 out of 28 seats. Here's the breakdown for 2024:
NDA 23-25
INDIA 3-5
OTHER 0
In Bihar, while the BJP is likely to win 13-15 seats, the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to win between 6 and 7 seats, according to the exit poll released by India Today-Axis My India.
BJP: 13-15
JDU: 9-11
RJD: 6-7
CONG: 1-2
According to News24-Chanakya, here are the seat projections for 26 seats in Gujarat:
BJP 26 ± 2 Seats
Congress+ 0 ± 2 Seats
Others NIL
According to News24-Chanakya, here are the seat projections for Uttarakhand:
BJP 5 ± 1 Seats
Congress 0 ± 1 Seats
Others NIL
According to Republic PMarq, here are the seat predictions for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra:
NDA 29
INDIA 19
OTHER 0
According to Republic PMarq, here are the seat predictions for the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh:
NDA 69
INDIA 11
OTHER 0
Seat-share predictions:
NDA 50%
INDIA 39%
OTHER 11%
According to ABP-CVOTER, here are the seat predictions in 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana:
BJP 7-9
CONG 7-9
BRS 0
AIMIM 0-1
According to India Today Axis, here are the seat predictions in 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala:
NDA: 2-3
UDF: 17-18
LDF: 0-1
According to ABP-CVOTER, here are the seat predictions in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh:
NDA 21-25
CONG 0
YSRCP 0-4
OTHER 0
According to ABP CVoter, here are the seat projections for the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu:
NDA 0-2
INDIA 37-39
AIADMK+ 0
OTHER 0
According to India Today MyAxis, here are the vote share projections for Karnataka:
NDA - 55%
INDIA: 41%
Others: 4%
According to India Today MyAxis, here are the seat projections for the 28 seats in Karnataka:
BJP: 20-22
JDS: 2-3
Congress: 3-5
According to ABP Cvoter, here are the seat projections for the 20 seats in Kerala:
NDA: 1 - 3
UDF: 17 - 19
OTHER: 0
According to Republic Pmarq, here are the poll predictions in India:
National Democratic Alliance (NDA): 359
INDIA: 154
Other: 30
According to India Today- MyAxis' predictions, in Tamil Nadu, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is likely to win 20-22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win between 1 and 3 seats.
BJP: 1-3
DMK: 20-22
AIADMK: 0-2
Congress: 6-8
So before looking at the exit poll figures of these elections, let's see how accurate have the exit polls been in past Lok Sabha elections.
Pre-poll and post-poll surveys can be conducted in many ways – over the phone, through an app, qualitative, quantitative, etc.
"Nowadays, call centres are roped in. The phone numbers of voters of a constituency are arranged and randomised. Call centre executives call voters, ask a set of questions and record their answers on the computer,” Political analyst Rajan Pandey told The Quint.
On being asked about if the trends on seat share are more important than vote share or vice versa, he explained:
The Quint brings you results of exit polls by several pollsters including CVoter, Axis-MyIndia, Chanakya, and P-MARQ among others.
The high-octane seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, 1 June, registering a voter turnout of 58.34 percent. Read more here.
One would wonder, what purpose do exit polls solve when the EC declares the result in 3-4 days after polling concludes?
According to Ashish Ranjan, election analyst and Co-founder of Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies (DALES), the larger objective of the exit polls was to understand:
Why a voter polled in favour of a party or candidate.
To Identify a pattern in case this reason varies based on the class, caste, gender, religion, location and education of the voter
Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday, 1 June said that the party will participate in exit poll debates. This comes a day after the party announced that it will not take part in the debates.
The Congress on Friday, 31 May said it would be boycotting all exit poll debates. In a post on social media platform X, Congress leader Pawan Khera wrote, “will not participate in the debates on exit polls.”
"The results will be out on 4th June. Prior to that, we do not see any reason to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP," Khera added.
While the accuracy of an exit poll is determined by several factors – sampling, questionnaire design, fieldwork, how one collects and interprets data, etc – it is important for any polling agency to release the data and all the details of the poll.
Ashish Ranjan, Co-founder of Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies, claimed that in the last ten years, the focus of exit polls has shifted to only the number of seats a political party is winning, followed by their vote share. “This undermines the larger objective of the exit polls,” he said.
As the high-octane 2024 Lok Sabha elections come to a close, their results are now piquing the stakeholders’ interest.
But before the Election Commission (EC) declares results on 4 June, all eyes are on the exit polls which will start emerging shortly after the voting period officially ends at 5 pm on Saturday, 1 June.
This will shed light on trends on larger polling trends – Will the BJP-led NDA government win a third term, are the odds favouring the INDIA alliance, who will be the next prime minister of our country, among others. Read our explainer here
Hello! Welcome to The Quint's live blog. With media agencies likely to publish the exit poll results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections shortly, stay tuned with us as we bring you the latest updates, and key takeaways from the results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 01 Jun 2024,06:02 PM IST