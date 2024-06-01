ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Live

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: 11.31% Turnout Till 9 AM; Anurag Thakur, Bhagwant Mann Cast Votes

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Stay with The Quint for latest news on India's general election

The Quint
Updated
Elections
7 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: A voter turnout of 11.31 percent has been recorded till 9:00 AM during the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 1 June.

Anurag Singh Thakur, JP Nadda, Bhagwant Mann, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Yogi Adityanath, and Raghav Chadha are among the prominent politicians who have cast their ballots so far.

Voting is underway in 57 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight states: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha is also taking place simultaneously.

Among the key candidates in the fray in the last phase include Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), Vikarmaditya Singh (Mandi), Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh (Khadoor Sahib), former Punjab chief minister Charanjeet Singh Channi (Jalandhar), Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti (Pataliputra), and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Diamond Harbour).

Snapshot

  • This will mark an end to the seven-phase-long Lok Sabha elections that started on 19 April. Counting of votes is scheduled to take place on 4 June.

  • Over 10.06 crore voters - include approx. 5.24 crore men; 4.82 crore women and 3,574 third gender voters - will be voting in the last phase.

  • Both PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote in large numbers.

  • In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut will lock horns with Congress' Vikramaditya Singh

  • Jailed Sikh leader Amritpal Singh is contesting as an Independent from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.

  • RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti is being challenged by BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav among others.

  • In West Bengal, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee is vying for a third term from the Diamond Harbour constituency.

9:59 AM , 01 Jun

11.31% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Stay with The Quint for latest news on India's general election

State-wise turnout:

Bihar 10.58%

Chandigarh 11.64%

Himachal Pradesh 14.35%

Jharkhand 12.15%

Odisha 7.69%

Punjab 9.64%

Uttar Pradesh 12.94%

West Bengal 12.63%

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
9:48 AM , 01 Jun

'EVMs Looted, VVPAT Machines Thrown in Pond': Bengal CEO

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer said that reserve EVMs and official papers were "looted" by a local mob in Jaynagar and VVPAT machines were thrown inside a pond on Saturday, 1 June.

"Today morning at 6.40 am Reserve EVMs & papers of Sector Officer near Benimadhavpur FP school, at 129-Kultali AC of 19-Jaynagar (SC) PC has been looted by local mob and 1 CU, 1 BU , 2VVPAT machines have been thrown inside a pond," the CEO tweeted.

"FIR has been lodged by Sector Officer and necessary action has been initiated. Poll process in all six booths under the Sector is running uninterrupted. Fresh EVM and papers have been provided to the Sector Officer," he added.

0
9:35 AM , 01 Jun

'400 Paar For BJP This Time': Anurag Thakur

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting LIVE Updates: Stay with The Quint for latest news on India's general election
9:20 AM , 01 Jun

BJP Candidate From Mandi Kangana Ranaut Casts Vote

BJP candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Kangana Ranaut cast her ballot at a polling booth in the constituency on Saturday, 1 June.

She is facing off against the Congress' Vikramaditya Singh from the seat.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Published: 01 Jun 2024, 7:00 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×