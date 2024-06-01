Lok Sabha Election 2024 Voting LIVE Updates: 11.31% Turnout Till 9 AM; Anurag Thakur, Bhagwant Mann Cast Votes

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: A voter turnout of 11.31 percent has been recorded till 9:00 AM during the seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, 1 June.

Anurag Singh Thakur, JP Nadda, Bhagwant Mann, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Yogi Adityanath, and Raghav Chadha are among the prominent politicians who have cast their ballots so far.

Voting is underway in 57 parliamentary constituencies spanning eight states: Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Polling for the remaining 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha is also taking place simultaneously.