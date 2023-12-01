Election Results 2023 Date: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming To Know Winners

Election Result 2023: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Telecast, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
Election Result 2023 Date and Time: The last assembly elections of the year were conducted on different dates in November and concluded recently. The elections were held in five states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Now, the people are excited to know the winners of all these states. The results of the recently held assembly elections will officially be announced on Sunday, 3 December 2023. Single-phase voting was held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, while in Chhattisgarh the voting was held in two phases.
Prior to the election results 2023, the exit poll results of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram were declared by different media outlets on Thursday, 30 November 2023. The election results have a significant importance for all candidates because they will directly affect the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024.
The election results will be declared on Sunday, 3 December 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on Sunday, 3 December 2023. The counting of votes will be done on the same date to reveal the winner names.
The election results may be announced after 8 am on Sunday, 3 December 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared on Sunday, 3 December 2023.
The election results 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram can be watched live on the official website of Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in. The results will be available on the website in real time.
Follow below steps to watch the election results 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on Sunday, 3 December 2023.
Go to the official website, eci.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the 'Elections'.
Now click on individual links of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana or Mizoram.
The election results 2023 will be displayed on your computer screen.
You can check all the details like winner, first candidate, second candidate, and more.
