Tripura Elections: Left-Congress & TIPRA Unite in 1 Seat. Why This is Crucial

Barely four days before polling for the Tripura Assembly elections, an interesting development took place - TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma addressed a rally in support of Independent candidate Purushuttam Roy Barman in Agartala's Ramnagar constituency on Sunday.

Purushuttam Roy Barman is part of the CPM-led Secular Democratic Forces, that includes the Congress. Despite negotiations, the SDF and TIPRA failed to arrive at a pre-poll alliance. However, the TIPRA Motha leader's presence at an SDF rally in the final days of campaigning does send a sign that there is still some understanding between the two Opposition entities.

Incidentally on the same day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed warned voters of 'triple trouble' - that is the Left, Congress and TIPRA Motha - while addressing a rally in the state.

Clearly, even the BJP is sensing a certain co-ordination between Opposition parties.

But is this 'co-ordination' only restricted to Ramnagar or is there more to it?

There are two aspects to this.