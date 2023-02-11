Tripura Elections: Congress & Left Made BJP Nervous but Will Votes Transfer?

The Tripura Assembly elections, which seemed to be a done deal for the BJP, is giving it some nervous moments.

The party is pulling out all stops to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally next week is a success. According to sources in the BJP, there were concerns in the party after the response to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's meeting "didn't meet expectations".

Sources say that Panchayat secretaries have been given targets for the PM's rally. To ensure a large turnout, they have apparently been asked to focus on mobilising beneficiaries of government schemes.

Why is there nervousness in the BJP ranks?

There are two aspects to this - the emergence of TIPRA Motha and the Left and Congress coming together.

A few days back we looked at how TIPRA Motha and its promise of a Greater Tipraland has become a challenge for the BJP-IPFT alliance in the tribal dominated areas in Tripura.