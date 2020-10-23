Chirag Paswan ‘Emotional’ After PM Modi Remembers Late Father

At his first rally in Bihar’s Rohtas, PM Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan was with him till his last breath. The Quint At his first rally in Bihar’s Rohtas, PM Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan was with him till his last breath. | (Photo: PTI) Elections At his first rally in Bihar’s Rohtas, PM Modi said that Ram Vilas Paswan was with him till his last breath.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday, 23 October, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying homage to the former’s father Ram Vilas Paswan, who had recently passed away at a hospital in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Paswan said that Prime Minister Modi – who addressed his first political rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Rohtas district – had “come to Bihar and paid homage to Papa like a true companion. To say that papa was with him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to see this affection and respect of the prime minister for Papa and feel good. Thank you prime minister.”

Referring to the death of Ram Vilas Paswan and another leader, PM Modi during his Rohtas rally had said that Bihar had recently lost two of its sons.

“Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Chirag Paswan has repeatedly stressed his loyalty to PM Modi and expressed a desire to form a government with the BJP in Bihar. He has even gone to the extent of saying that his party would ensure BJP’s first chief minister in Bihar. Following this, BJP bigwigs like Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda rushed to clarify that Nitish Kumar is the coalition’s chief ministerial face in Bihar.