From 2018 to 2023: Check How BJP Regained Power From Congress in Chhattisgarh

Here's the full visual scale of the BJP's victory in 2023, compared to the state's 2018 results.
Chhattisgarh Election
After a hiatus of five years, the BJP is all set to return to power in Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel's Congress government cedes the majority to the saffron party.

Watch how the political map of Chhattisgarh has changed from the 2018 elections when Congress was the single-largest party to the 2023 results where the BJP has emerged as the winner.

Here's how the map of Chhattisgarh has changed from 2018 to 2013.

(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)

Published: 03 Dec 2023,10:46 PM IST

