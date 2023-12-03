From 2018 to 2023: Check How BJP Regained Power From Congress in Chhattisgarh

Watch How Map of Chhattisgarh Changed From 2018 to 2023
(Photo: The Quint Lab)
After a hiatus of five years, the BJP is all set to return to power in Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel's Congress government cedes the majority to the saffron party.
Watch how the political map of Chhattisgarh has changed from the 2018 elections when Congress was the single-largest party to the 2023 results where the BJP has emerged as the winner.
(The interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
