'Back To Protect Us': In Mehrauli, a Sea of Yellow & Blue To Welcome CM Kejriwal

While the SC has let Kejriwal campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he is not allowed to visit his chief ministerial office or perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.

The release of Kejriwal, who will have to surrender in jail on 2 June, has come as a major boost for the AAP, and the larger INDIA bloc, ahead of the remaining four phases of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Among the seats where voting is yet to take place, the AAP is contesting four in Delhi, one in Haryana, and 13 in Punjab.

As the rally concluded, The Quint met a few BJP and AAP workers, who were arguing about how will win in the 25 May Lok Sabha elections.

Manoj Sharma, a BJP worker from Mehruali said, "Kejriwal getting bail is nothing great. His rally is just a gimmick. They may portray it as though this will increase the AAP's chances in Delhi, but truth is that BJP has dominated the Lok Sabha seats here for years. The election is to choose the next PM, not the next CM."