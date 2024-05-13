From Capital Row to Caste Dynamics: The Deciding Factors in Andhra Pradesh Polls

After a high-octane campaign between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party, 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are voting today, 13 May.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP – formed after the death of his father and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) – has much at stake this election. The party came to power in 2019 with an overwhelming majority, defeating Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in the backdrop of the state's demand for Special Category Status.

The YSRCP won 151 of the 175 Assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The TDP was reduced to 23 Assembly seats and 3 Lok Sabha seats.