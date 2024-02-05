Padma Award, Ayodhya Invite: Why Is BJP 'Trying To Woo' Actor Chiranjeevi?

Actor Chiranjeevi has quite the fan base in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – which is, perhaps, why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'trying to woo him', say political experts.
On-screen, he is a megastar, but in the game of politics, he has had some hits and misses.
What has fuelled this speculation?
The actor was awarded the Padma Vibhushan recently – his second Padma award.
He was invited to the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on 22 January.
There are also rumours that he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Former athlete and MP PT Usha with actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan at the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January.
Moreover, on 3 February, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the co-founder of the BJP, LK Advani, would be awarded the Bharat Ratna, Chiranjeevi tweeted:
In 2008, Chiranjeevi launched the Praja Rajyam Party in united Andhra Pradesh, and in the 2009 Assembly elections, the party managed to win 18 of the 294 seats. Two years later, however, he merged the party with the Congress after talks with Sonia Gandhi. The idea then was to fend off now-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party.
Chiranjeevi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and served as a Union Minister of State. But since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the actor has stayed away from active politics. He still seems to be a member of Congress – which has very little presence in Andhra Pradesh today – although he has not attended any of the party's meetings in years.
Prof K Nageshwar, former MLC and political analyst, tells The Quint that the BJP's purported attempt to rope in Chiranjeevi "is part of its strategy to reach out to the 'influencers' of society. They [the BJP] identify the influencers of different parts of the country who are very popular. It is part of the BJP's outreach programme."
He says the party does this 'outreach' in two ways:
In July 2022, the BJP nominated four Rajya Sabha MPs – PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, Veerendra Heggade, and Vijayendra Prasad. Incidentally, all of them were from the southern states.
Prof Nageshwar opines that the BJP is trying to focus on influential people in South India as it does not have a traditional hold in this region. "The BJP does not have an organisational presence in South India, barring Karnataka and certain pockets of Telangana. Its Hindutva politics also doesn't sell here, as is evident from various electoral aspects," he adds.
Chiranjeevi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju statue in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district.
Another reason why the BJP would want Chiranjeevi in its fold is the Kapu votebase, say experts.
The land-owning Kapu caste is one of the three major dominant castes in the state – Reddy and Kamma being the other two. Velamas and Goudas are also influential in Andhra Pradesh.
"There are two major parties in Andhra Pradesh (the YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party) that are led by Reddys and Kammas, respectively. So, Kapus have unfulfilled political ambitions. Naturally, the BJP would try to tap into this votebase," opines Prof Nageshwar.
Kapus, who are largely agrarian, mostly reside in the East and West Godavari districts. It is important to note that in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in West Godavari, for which Chiranjeevi was also invited.
Chiranjeevi's brother and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP. However, for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the JSP has joined hands with the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu.
One of the alliance's objectives is to attract both Kamma and Kapu votes; Naidu belongs to the Kamma caste and Pawan Kalyan belongs to the Kapu caste.
An old photo of Chiranjeevi with brothers Nagendra Babu (L) and Pawan Kalyan (R).
The TDP-JSP would also like to have the BJP on board but the latter isn't too keen to team up with Naidu for various reasons.
Prof Nageshwar explains: "The BJP's long-term strategy is to occupy the political space that the TDP may vacate in the future. That may be why it is shying away from joining the alliance. The ruling YSRCP's social base – which comprises minorities and the marginalised (mainly Dalit Christians) – may be difficult for the BJP."
Experts say that the JSP choosing the TDP this time has derailed the BJP's long-term plans, and that it may eventually force the party to join the alliance.
"Because with just Chiranjeevi, it is hard to get Kapu votes," opines Prof Nageshwar. "Chiranjeevi's influence transcends Kapus, he is not the only icon of Kapus. With Pawan Kalyan joining hands with Naidu, there is no way Chiranjeevi alone can get the Kapu votes for the BJP," he argues.
Speaking to The Quint, political commentator Koteswara Rao concurs, saying:
Last year, Chiranjeevi had told the media that he would like to stay in films, and not politics.
"My younger brother (Pawan Kalyan) has launched his party and is active in politics. My bond with him will continue despite the fact that I am in no way connected with his party's activities," he said in January 2023, as per TOI.
Commenting on this, Prof Nageshwar said: "If Chiranjeevi could abandon Praja Rajyam Party despite getting 71 lakh votes and 18 MLAs, would he take up the responsibility of a party like the BJP, which got less than NOTA votes (in 2019)? If he had so much patience, he would join Jana Sena, because he is on good terms with his brother."
Koteswara Rao, meanwhile, opines that "even if Chiranjeevi joins hands with the BJP, it will not help the party."
"Chiranjeevi is politically outdated. He may be a 'megastar', but his relevance is questionable in politics after he abandoned the Praja Rajyam Party. It would be difficult to revive that prominence in Andhra Pradesh politics," he further said.
