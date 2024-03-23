PMK-BJP Alliance: Who Will Benefit From Whom in Lok Sabha Polls in Tamil Nadu?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PMK – which contested in seven constituencies – gained 5.5 percent vote share. Though the party didn't win any seats, it gathered an overall of 22,97,431 votes.

Out of the seven seats, the party contested in Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Sriperumbudur, and Villupuram, where Vanniyars are dominant. The PMK also contested in Chennai Central and Dindigul constituencies where it secured 19.01 percent and 18.01 percent vote share, respectively.

In Dharmapuri, Anbumani gained 41.7 percent votes share against a voter turnout of 85.1 percent. With 5,04,235 votes, he was the highest vote-garner for the PMK among the seven candidates.

As for other Vanniyar belts: at Arakkonam, the party got 29.4 percent vote share, at Villupuram 38.4 percent, and Cuddalore 36.6 percent. In Sriperumbudur, the party got 20.6 percent votes against a voter turnout of 65.7 percent.