Lok Sabha Results: Months After Ram Mandir Consecration, BJP Trails in Faizabad

Ayodhya, which comes under Faizabad Lok Sabha, has been the centre of the decades long movement by BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to build a temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lallu Singh is trailing by over 45,000 votes in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. This months after the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Leading in the seat is Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Prasad. A founding member of the Samajwadi Party, Prasad is currently an MLA from UP's Milkipur Assembly constituency.
In 2019, Lallu Singh of the BJP won the seat with a margin of over one lakh votes.
The BJP, in January 2024, set the tone of its poll campaign with inauguration of the temple. Attended by celebrities and prominent figures all across, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself presided over the ceremony,
