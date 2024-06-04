Lok Sabha Election Results: KL Sharma Takes Big Lead Over Smriti Irani in Amethi

KL Sharma is leading in Amethi seat by over a lakh votes.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Union Minister Smriti Irani seems to be heading towards a defeat in the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, with Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma establishing a lead of over 1 lakh votes.
The development is a significant shift in Uttar Pradesh as Irani had won a shocking victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by over 50,000.
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi congratulates KL Sharma.
In Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc - comprising the Samajwadi Party and the Congress - put in a strong performance, proving exit polls wrong. At the time of writing this story, the INDIA bloc was leading in 42 seats against the NDA's 37.
Sharma, a close associate and loyalist of the Gandhi family, hails from Punjab's Ludhiana. He has been working for the Congress party in Amethi for over 40 years.
After Rahul Gandhi was named by the Congress as its candidate for the Raearbeli Lok Sabha seat, Irani had said the Congress conceded defeat from the constituency even before a vote was cast, adding that the Opposition would not have fielded a “proxy candidate” (Kishori Lal Sharma) if they were hopeful about the outcome of the polls.
In early May, PM Modi had also taken potshots at Rahul for not contesting the election from Amethi, saying the latter had run away fearing defeat. Today I also want to tell him, Daro Mat (don't be afraid), Bhaago Mat (don't run)," the PM Modi had sneered then.
As a seasoned politician though, Kishori Lal Sharma has proven himself. His win also validates the anti-incumbency wave against Irani in Amethi, the Ram mandir event and the various welfare schemes the ruling party boasted about hasn't made much difference here.
Sharma came to Amethi in 1983 from Punjab because of his association with the Youth Congress.
He had also reacted to BJP's 'peon' dig about his candidature and said:
He added, "I am a seasoned politician and have been so for many years now. I came here in 1983 through my association with the Youth Congress. I am not on the payroll of the Congress. I am a pure politician," he told ANI.
The Amethi seat has been a stronghold for the Congress since 1967, except in 1977 (Janata Party) and 1998 (BJP).
The Quint had earlier reported from Sujanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi Parliamentary Constituency was adopted by Union minister Smriti Irani in 2021, under the 'Adarsh Gram Yojana.'
While some villagers said that the Amethi MP has visited them several times, other complain their issues are not addressed, and they still await water connection and road connectivity in the village.
Both Raebareli and Amethi are critical prestige battles for Congress and the result shows that they are bound to retain both the seats.
