3 Resolutions The Govt Should Make For India’s Cyberspace in 2021

The first resolution the government must take, regarding technology and policies of our cyberspace, is to be transparent with citizens.

2020 witnessed big strides in technology-related policy measures. However, transparency regarding policy consultations, decisions and implementation left much to be desired.

Case in point being Aarogya Setu, a COVID-19 contact tracing app that was made mandatory for all citizens but without transparency towards the very citizens it sought to help.

In a shocking revelation, in October, the Central Information Commission (CIC) slammed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for having “no clue” about the origin of the government’s vaunted coronavirus tracing app, and issued show cause notices to information officers in the ministry for their evasive replies to RTI requests on this issue.