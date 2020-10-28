‘Preposterous’: IT Ministry Has No Info on Aarogya Setu Creation

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has slammed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for having “no clue” about the origin of the government’s vaunted coronavirus tracing app, Aarogya Setu, and issued show cause notices to information officers in the ministry for their evasive replies to RTI requests on this issue.

“None of the CPIOs were able to explain anything regarding who created the App, where are the files, and the same is extremely preposterous.” Order of Information Commissioner dated 27 October

The CIC has also asked the National Information Centre (NIC) – which falls under MeitY – to explain how the ministry has no information about the creation of the app, even though the Aarogya Setu website claims that the platform is designed, developed and hosted by the NIC, with content owned, updated and maintained by MyGov (also under MeitY).

WHY WAS THE INFORMATION COMMISSION LOOKING INTO THIS?

The CIC’s order and observations related to a complaint by RTI activist and independent journalist Saurav Das, who had filed several RTI requests regarding the Aarogya Setu app. On 1 August, Das had sent queries to the CPIOs at MeitY, asking for details and documents on the creation of the Aarogya Setu app, including the origin of the proposal, how it was approved, which government departments were involved, and copies of communications with private persons involved in developing the app. The information officers failed to provide answers to any of his queries, only informing him on 7 August that the RTI application had been forwarded to the CPIO of the National E-Governance Division (NeGD) of the ministry. On 2 October, after nearly two months, the NeGD said they did not have any information relating to his queries. Das therefore filed a request for an urgent hearing at the CIC, in view of the “immense public interest” in the matter, given the privacy implications of the app’s collection of personal data of millions of users.

MINISTRY REVEALS IT HAS NO INFORMATION ON CREATION OF THE APP

The CIC conducted a hearing on 22 October, where information officers from MeitY were present, who basically went on to admit that the ministry had no information with it about the creation of the app, which was at one pointed touted as a major innovation in India’s fight against COVID-19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging citizens to install it on their phones in some of his addresses to the nation. The CPIO from the NeGD failed to explain why it had taken them so long to just say they had no information. The CPIO of the ministry was asked where the information relating to the creation of the app could be accessed, however:

“He also could not gave a plausible explanation except that the creation of the same involves inputs from NITI Ayog. He further could not explain as to how it is possible that the App was created and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has no clue about its origin.”