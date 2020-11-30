After Quitting Congress, Actor Urmila Likely to Join Shiv Sena

Almost fifteen months after she quit the Congress following a defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is likely to join Shiv Sena, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Harshal Pradhan has said that the 46-year-old actor will join the party in the presence of Thackeray on Tuesday, 1 December.

Moreover, the report says that Matondkar’s name is among 11 others, who have been nominated to the Legislative Council, under the Governor’s quota by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Urmila Vs Kangana

In 2019, Matondkar was with the Congress from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, which she lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting Member of Parliament, Gopal Shetty. However, she later quit the grand old party, city “petty in-house politics.” According to India Today, a war of words had broken out between Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut, after the former had asked if Kangana knew that her own home state of Himachal Pradesh was the "origin of drugs".

“The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state.” Matondkar to India Today