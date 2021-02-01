SC Issues Notice to Centre on Plea for Social Media Regulation Law

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 February, sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking framing of a law to regulate social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and make them responsible for allegedly spreading fake news and hate speeches, PTI reported.

The plea once again draws attention towards the intermediary liability protection of social media platforms. India’s intermediary liability regime flows from Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, a provision that exempts intermediaries from liability for third party content on their service, as long as certain conditions are fulfilled.

According to the PTI report, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea and tagged it with a pending petition, which has sought setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against the media, channels, and networks.