OTT Rules Take Effect on 26 May: Twitter, Facebook Yet to Comply

The deadline to comply with new legal rules meant for big social media platforms, which were issued by the government three months ago, comes to an end on Tuesday, 25 May, posing a threat to the operations of the likes of Twitter and Facebook in India.

IANS reports, quoting official sources, that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others, which were required to abide by the rules notified in the gazette of India on 25 February under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, have failed to comply on many counts till date.