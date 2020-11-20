No Info on Int’nl Encryption Policy India Signed, Says MEA in RTI

India was apparently a signatory to an treaty on end to end encryption on 11 October 2020. The Quint Image used for representation. | (Photo: The Quint) Policy India was apparently a signatory to an treaty on end to end encryption on 11 October 2020.

The Internet Freedom Foundation had filed an RTI with the Ministry of External Affairs about an international encryption policy that India was a signatory to but the MEA says it has no information regarding the same. According to the Foundation, on 11 October 2020, India had become a signatory to the “International statement: End-to-end encryption and public safety”, which calls on technology companies to weaken end-to-end encrypted secure messaging by invoking concerns about public safety.

The Foundation filed an RTI with the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs and Electronics & IT asking them about India’s involvement in the Statement. In a reply dated 13 November 2020, the Central Public Information Officer & Legal Officer of the Ministry of External Affairs’ Legal & Treaties Division, Mr Sudheer KJ, has stated that:

“... we could neither trace any records under the jurisdiction of this CPIO nor could identify any other public authority which may possess related information pertaining to the subject matter of the query...”.