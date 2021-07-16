Govt's U-Turn on iMessage And IT Rules 'Discriminatory': Experts

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy) recently sent a letter to the India office of US tech major Apple, seeking the iMessage service comply with the new IT rules 2021, and subsequently withdrew the letter, raising several questions.

On what basis is the ministry deciding which social media intermediary gets classified as a Significant Social Media Intermediary (SSMI)? How is iMessage different from WhatsApp? Is there enough transparency in the process?

A ministry source spoke to The Indian Express, justifying all the reasons why Apple's iMessage does not have to comply with IT Rules.