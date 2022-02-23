Central Excise Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebrations

Know about the history, significance, and celebrations of central excise day.
(Image: iStock)
Central Excise Day is celebrated on 24 February every year to honour the efforts, services, and contributions of the 'Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' ( CBIC) for the country.
This day is celebrated to honour every member of the CBIC, which is an important government body. The aim is to encourage and recognise their sincere work for the country. They do the jobs of checking for corruption of goods from the manufacturing industry.
This day commemorates the Central Excise and Salt Act, which was established on 24 February 1944. Let's know more about the history and significance of this day.
Central Excise day is celebrated to commemorate the legislation of Central Excise and Salt Act, which was passed on 24 February in the year 1944.
This act was passed to make changes in the law related to salt and central duties. It was a combination of 11 acts regarding the excise duties.
Then the act was renamed as The Central Excise Act 1944 in the year 1966. Schedule 1 and 2 of the act was related to the values and rates of the duties.
Earlier there were 67 items on which the excise duties were levied. Later, the terror items were added as 68th item under "all other goods not elsewhere specified".
A "Central Excise Tariff Act" was introduced in the year 1985, which was incorporated in the old Central Excise Act 1944 and this resulted in the formation of an amended Central Excise Act 1944.
It was the responsibility of the Central Excise Officer to collect the levied taxes and the law regarding the act was administered by Central Board of Excise and Customs.
The central excise day is celebrated to raise awareness about the contribution of the central excise officers among the general public of the country.
The jobs of the members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs in preventing corruption among the manufacturing industries are worth appreciation and encouragement.
The role of the officers is to collect duties levied on the manufactured goods. The collected funds are used for the welfare of the general public or for the programmes and educational schemes.
The department plays an important role in eliminating poverty and illiteracy in the country thus promoting overall betterment of the Indian Economy.
In order to celebrate the day, various events are organised by the organisation. Some of which include seminars, awareness campaigns, training sessions, educational programmes, award functions, contests, and other ceremonies.
Every year a theme is decided by the government for the year, keeping in mind the issue they want to highlight regarding the importance of the day. The theme for this year is not known yet.
