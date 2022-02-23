Central Excise Day 2022: History, Significance, and Celebrations

Central Excise Day is celebrated on 24 February every year to honour the efforts, services, and contributions of the 'Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' ( CBIC) for the country.

This day is celebrated to honour every member of the CBIC, which is an important government body. The aim is to encourage and recognise their sincere work for the country. They do the jobs of checking for corruption of goods from the manufacturing industry.

This day commemorates the Central Excise and Salt Act, which was established on 24 February 1944. Let's know more about the history and significance of this day.