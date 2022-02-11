Three Things About Saving Taxes You Should Know Early On In Your Career

#3 It’s never too early to invest

Don’t have this image in your head that people with more worldly experience (read: older people) who give you investment advice are ‘boring’, or they might be running some kind of game to get you to part with your money. Unless they’re mentioning things like “multi-level marketing” or using phrases like “you make me rich, I’ll make you richer”, you can relax because they’re most likely trying to get you to not make the mistakes they did when they started out, present company included. The good news is, you’re in the golden era of investing. There are so many options available - mutual funds, stocks, pension schemes, insurance plans, digital assets, crypto-coins, etc., that you simply cannot say “I didn’t know”. At this stage of your career, you might not be thinking where you want to be when you’re approaching your forties, but you should be. Fifteen to twenty years of solid investing can literally propel you from one class to the next. And some of these investment options can easily fall under the 1.5L rupees India allows you to save from your taxable income.