Koo App: An ‘Atmanirbhar’ Option As Govt-Twitter Tension Simmers

‘Koo’ app, a desi alternative to Twitter, has been gaining ground as a micro-blogging platform with several Union ministers and government functionaries joining it.

The app’s uptick is significant and comes at a time when the Centre has been at loggerheads with Twitter over blocking of accounts and content related to the farmers’ protests.

The Union Electronics & IT Ministry has sent separate demands to the micro-blogging platform to take 257 accounts related a controversial hashtag as well as 1,178 accounts allegedly associated with the Khalistani movement. Twitter has pushed back against both demands.