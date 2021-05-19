How Scammers Are Exploiting Investors' Interest in Crypto

Chandraiah believes that this method of scamming was “driven by the recent significant rise in the value of cryptocurrencies and interest in low-cost or free stock trading."

The cyber security firm also discovered that these fake applications had a functioning customer support chat which gave the impression that the application was a real trading platform.

While analysing these apps, the security firm said that the chat responses were similar across the many fake applications, 'hinting at a singular entity committing the fraud'.

The customer support chat in the different apps would give different recipient bank details which were traced back to Hong Kong.

At least 167 such fake applications facilitated the operations. On the server, the security firm found KYC documents such as passports and driving licences of individuals from Malaysia, South Korea, China, Japan, and India.

Sophos has advised caution against such malicious apps. "Users should only install apps from trusted sources such as Google Play and Apple's app store," it said.