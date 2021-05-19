Indians Continue to Invest in Crypto Even As Banks Are Wary

Despite banks blocking payment gateways of crypto exchanges in India under instructions from RBI, there doesn't seem to be a drop in the number of crypto traders, an industry source told The Quint.

Sunil Sable, 28, resident of Pune, and a Bitcoin trader firmly believes that it will be impossible for the Indian government to ban crypto transactions.

"The crypto trading group is well aware that the prices of Bitcoin have been bearish since the news of banks blocking payment gateways surfaced, but this is temporary. The blockchain technology is evolving everyday and it will be impossible for India to block the online currency."