WhatsApp Introduces Code Verify: What Is It, How It Works & Other Details

WhatsApp has launched Code Verify with Cloudflare.
(Photo: iStock)
WhatsApp is known to test its features every now and then to provide an optimum experience for its users. With an aim to do the same, it has added a new layer of security for Whatsapp web – Code verify, which is a web browser extension.
This extension provides real-time, third party security ensuring that the code running on the users' WhatsApp web has not been tampered with. It can be considered as a traffic light for the WhatsApp web accounts.
The Code Verify has been launched by WhatsApp in partnership with Cloudflare. The company says, "Code Verify is also being open services so that other messaging sources can enable the people to verify the code they are being served on the web is the same that everyone else is using."
Code Verify extension will work on web browsers like Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge.
When the user downloads the Code verify extensions, it will be pinned to the Edge or Firefox browser. People using Google Chrome will have to fix it themselves.
When the user starts using WhatsApp web, Code Verify will automatically compare the code received by the browser from WhatsApp.
It will first create a hash, which is like a fingerprint of the code. Then compare it with the hash of the code shared by WhatsApp web with Cloudflare.
If the WhatsApp web code is verified, the Code Verify icon will turn green, if it turns orange- you will have to pause other extensions in the background. If it turns red by any chance, it means there is a security issue.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)