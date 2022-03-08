WhatsApp Working on New 'Group Polls' Feature: Report

WhatsApp Group Polls Feature allows users to vote.
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature titled 'Polls.'
As the name suggests, the new feature allows users to create polls within their WhatsApp groups, reported WABetaInfo. The report also has a screenshot which displays the option of 'Create Poll' in WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Group Polls feature
The upcoming WhatsApp feature is said to be under development, so not much information is available about the same.
Users will be able to use the WhatsApp polls features for asking questions to their group member or when the group wants to decide a specific thing.
All users must note that this feature will only be available for WhatsApp groups, which are end to end encrypted. Therefore, only the group members will be able to see the polls and its result, the report added.
The group poll feature is already available in Telegram messenger. It was introduced by the messaging app in 2018.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also said to be working on a 'Blur Tool' for future update, reported WABetaInfo. It is said to be available when WhatsApp launches the redesign for the drawing editor. However, it is already available on WhatsApp for iOS, the report added.
