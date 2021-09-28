'Working With WHO To Get Covaxin Approval at the Earliest': Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech, on 12 July, had said that the pharmaceutical company expected to receive the EUL for Covaxin very soon. "All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to WHO as of 9 July," the drugmaker had stated in an official release.

"The review process has now commenced with the expectation that we will receive EUL from WHO at the earliest," it had then said.

As recently as 24 September, Union Minister of State in the Health Ministry Bharati Pravin Pawar had stated that the emergency use authorisation for Covaxin was expected soon.