What's Causing Delay In WHO's Covaxin Approval?

Indians who took two shots of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin may have to wait longer before they can travel abroad.

NDTV reported, quoting sources, that the World Health Organization (WHO) has further delayed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine, as it has more technical queries that Bharat Biotech needs to answer before it gets approval. This comes even as the health ministry hinted that EUA from the WHO was imminent.

A Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) meet, scheduled on 5 October is likely to discuss the issue of the delay.

With international borders reopening, lack of WHO nod has made those doubly vaccinated with some COVID-19 jabs – including Covaxin – be treated as 'unvaccinated' – making it difficult and even impossible in some situations to travel abroad.