Anil Vij to Take Trial Dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin on Friday

Covaxin is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is being developed by Bharat Biotech. The Quint Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, 19 November, took to Twitter to announce that he would be administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday, adding that he had volunteered to take it. | (Photo: The Quint) COVID-19 Covaxin is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate and is being developed by Bharat Biotech.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday, 19 November, took to Twitter to announce that he would be administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday, adding that he had volunteered to take it.