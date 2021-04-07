What Does ‘Essential’ Even Mean? Asks Anmol Ambani on COVID Curbs

Anmol Ambani, Director of RInfra and Reliance Capital and son of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, on Monday, 5 April, hit out at authorities in Maharashtra for their categorisation of work permitted amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the state.
Specifically, Anmol asked in a tweet: “What does ‘essential’ even mean? EACH INDIVIDUALS WORK IS ESSENTIAL TO THEM. (sic)”
In a series of tweets, Anmol pointed out that even though businesses are being shuttered in a lockdown, actors, cricketers and politicians are continuing with their jobs.
Ambani also lamented that “the losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest”.
Amid an unrelenting surge of COVID cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Sunday, 4 April, announced a slew of restrictions in the state, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.
The state accounts for more than half the country's daily infections and these ‘lockdown-like restrictions’ will be in force till 30 April.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined